A Russian SU-34 bomber crashed in the Caucasus Mountains during a routine training flight likely due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew aboard, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the defence ministry.
“In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, an Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight,” Russia's RIA state news agency cited the defence ministry as saying.
“The plane crashed in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. The crew was killed.”
It was not immediately known how many people were on board.
The Sukhoi Su-34 is a Soviet-origin Russian all-weather supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber aircraft.
Reuters
Russian Su-34 bomber crashes in Caucasus, crew killed
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/ File photo
