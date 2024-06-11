World

UK 'weaponising' judicial influence against China and Hong Kong says city leader

11 June 2024 - 09:37 By James Pomfret
Hong Kong's leader John Lee.
Image: REUTERS/Lam Yik/ File photo

Hong Kong's leader John Lee said on Tuesday that Britain was weaponising its judicial influence against China and Hong Kong after two British judges resigned from the city's highest court.

A British judge who recently resigned from the top Hong Kong appeals court said on Monday the rule of law in Hong Kong is profoundly compromised in areas of the law where the government has strong opinions.

Jonathan Sumption is one of two British judges who resigned last week shortly after a landmark verdict in which 14 prominent Hong Kong democratic activists were convicted for subversion amid a national security crackdown on dissent.

