Chinese #MeToo activist sentenced to five years in prison, supporters say

14 June 2024 - 07:48 By Reuters
People stand outside Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court, where #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin and labour activist Wang Jianbing are expected to be sentenced, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China June 14, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/David Kirton

A Chinese court sentenced leading #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin to five years' imprisonment on subversion charges on Friday, supporters told Reuters.

The co-accused labour activist Wang Jianbing was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, supporters said.

The pair have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021.

