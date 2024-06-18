World

Russia makes arrests after dozens fall ill with suspected botulism

18 June 2024 - 11:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lab evidence is crucial to prove food poisoning claims. Stock image.
Lab evidence is crucial to prove food poisoning claims. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/gmast3r

Russian investigators have arrested and charged three people after more than 120 people in Moscow and dozens in other cities fell sick with suspected food poisoning.

Russia's investigative committee, which handles serious crimes, said it arrested the head of a food production company, as well as the director and head of quality control for a food delivery service.

Interfax news agency said more than 120 people had consulted doctors in Moscow after coming down with symptoms of poisoning and suspected botulism, a rare and life-threatening illness that attacks the body's nerves and causes breathing problems and muscle paralysis. The bacteria that trigger the illness can enter the body in poorly preserved food.

Nearly 30 people in Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod, cities east of Moscow, have also turned up at hospitals with botulism symptoms, Interfax reported.

Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on re-election, an indication of warm ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on his re-election as president on Monday, reflecting continued good relations with ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Dozens of people across the three cities are in intensive care.

An official in Moscow quoted by Interfax said the patients were under constant monitoring and their symptoms were not life-threatening.

The investigative committee said it had determined the food companies had violated multiple sanitary and epidemiological standards, including failing to submit laboratory test reports and engaging in poor production control.

Investigators said they had also charged the people with facilitating the illegal migration of Uzbek nationals. Many food delivery workers in Russia are from central Asian countries.

READ MORE:

More than 20 Nato allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on defence in 2024: Stoltenberg

More than 20 Nato members will meet the alliance's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defence this year, Nato secretary-general Jens ...
News
1 hour ago

Malaysia preparing to join Brics economic group

Malaysia is preparing to join the Brics group of emerging economies, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.
Politics
5 hours ago

Some Russians make the cut for Paris Olympics but others fail vetting process

The first batch of Russian and Belarusian athletes have been cleared to compete at next month's Paris Olympics, with a total of 25 making the cut but ...
Sport
2 days ago

On warships in Cuba, Russia says West is deaf to Moscow's diplomatic signals

Russia said on Thursday that the US should not be nervous about Russian warships in Cuba but that the West appeared deaf to any diplomatic signals ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house South Africa
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe South Africa
  4. JMPD member attacked and critically injured in pursuit of wanted suspect in ... South Africa
  5. Police offer R100K reward for help to find man behind Soshanguve shack fire ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...