“Love trumped prejudice. After fighting for more than 20 years, we can say this country has marriage equality.”
Legislators and activists were seen celebrating in Thailand's parliament, waving rainbow flags and smiling, with some raising their fists in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community.
Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, is known for its vibrant LGBTQI+ culture and tolerance.
Earlier this month thousands of revellers and activists paraded through the streets of Bangkok and were joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to celebrate Pride Month.
“This would underscore Thailand's leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality,” said the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists and LGBTQI+ couples.
Thailand first in Southeast Asia to pass marriage equality bill
Thailand's Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, paving the way for it to become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex couples.
The bill comes after more than two decades of effort from activists and politicians. Previous drafts did not reach parliament.
With the support of nearly all legislators in the upper house, the law next needs royal approval. It will come into force 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.
LGBTQI+ advocates called the move a “monumental step forward” as Thailand would be the first nation in Southeast Asia to enact marriage equality legislation and the third territory in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan.
“We are proud to make history,” said Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary committee on same-sex marriage.
