UN human rights chief: situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

18 June 2024 - 13:31 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Israeli forces take positions behind vehicles, during a military operation, in Qabatiya, near Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 13, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Palestinians in the Israeli occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are suffering a drastically worsening human rights environment, alongside “unconscionable death and suffering” in the Gaza Strip, the UN human rights chief said on Tuesday.

“The situation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is dramatically deteriorating,” Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the opening session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The West Bank, where the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule under Israeli occupation, has seen the worst unrest for decades, in parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas.

Turk said that from the start of the Gaza war in October through mid-June, 528 Palestinians, 133 of them children, had been killed by Israeli security forces or settlers in the West Bank, in some cases raising “serious concerns of unlawful killings”.

Twenty-three Israelis have been killed in the West Bank and Israel in clashes with or attacks by Palestinians, he said.

In Gaza, Turk said he was “appalled by the disregard for international human rights and humanitarian law” by parties to the war.

“Israel's relentless strikes in Gaza are causing immense suffering and widespread destruction, and the arbitrary denial and obstruction of humanitarian aid have continued,” Turk said.

