World

Wildfire rages outside Athens fanned by strong winds

19 June 2024 - 18:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tourists look at Athens from atop Lycabettus hill, as Saharan dust blankets the city in the background during a heatwave in Greece, June 13, 2024.
Tourists look at Athens from atop Lycabettus hill, as Saharan dust blankets the city in the background during a heatwave in Greece, June 13, 2024.
Image: Alkis Konstantinidis/REUTERS

Greek firefighters and aircraft battled a blaze in the town of Koropi 30km south of Athens on Wednesday, as strong winds fanned the flames and forced residents to flee their homes and businesses.

Traffic was suspended along a main highway connecting Koropi to Athens suburbs. A storage facility was on fire and flames crept into a boat dry dock and across fields of dry grass and olive trees, images on local TV showed.

There were no reports of deaths or injuries, a fire service official said. Civil protection and authorities evacuated two nearby villages.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. Four firefighting planes, six helicopters, dozens of fire engines and more than 50 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, the fire service official said.

Much of the Athens area has had no rain for weeks, leaving large areas bone dry.

“I saved my home at the last moment. It all happened so fast,” a resident whose face was blackened by smoke told local Skai TV channel.

Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean nation but they have become more devastating in recent years amid hotter and drier summers that scientists relate to climate change.

After forest fires last year forced 19,000 people to flee the island of Rhodes and killed 20 in the northern mainland, Greece has scaled up its preparations this year by hiring more staff and stepping up training.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Greece convicts six and clears 15 over deadly blaze, victims' families protest

A man was convicted of involuntary arson on Monday for his role in Greece's deadliest wildfire in memory, and five former fire officials found guilty ...
News
1 month ago

Hit by floods and fires, a Greek villager has lost hope

In the small village of Sesklo in central Greece, 46-year old Vasilis Tsiamitas has felt the extremes of both freak weather phenomena this summer, ...
News
6 months ago

Canada's oil sands hub threatened by wildfire, sparking large evacuations

A large wildfire is slowly approaching the major Canadian oil sands city of Fort McMurray and around 6,000 people in four suburbs have been told to ...
News
1 month ago

Deadly California storm triggers flooding, mudslides, power outages

A deadly Pacific storm, the second "Pineapple Express" weather system to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, dumped torrential rain over ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  4. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa
  5. Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...