Two killed as Chilean train on test run collides with cargo train

20 June 2024 - 12:39 By Benjamín Mejías Valencia and Natalia Siniawski
Emergency workers work at the site of a train collision in San Bernardo, Chile, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released on June 20, 2024.
Image: Miguel Araya Lobos via Facebook/via REUTERS

Two people were killed and nine injured on Thursday when a train undergoing a test run by Chile's state railway company (EFE) collided with a cargo train operated by private rail firm Fepasa, EFE said in a statement.

The accident occurred just after midnight in the San Bernardo area. EFE said the train collided with the eight-car Fepasa train, which was laden with 1,346 tonnes of copper.

EFE said the injured test train crew were receiving medical treatment. Local law enforcement have launched an investigation, local media said.

Reuters 

