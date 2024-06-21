World

Lost phone returned with smiling surprise as Scotland-Germany soccer love-in blossoms

21 June 2024 - 14:55 By Christian Radnedge
Germany's Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala celebrate after their 5-1 Euro 2024 Group A win against Scotland at Munich Football Arena.
Image: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

When you lose your phone abroad you hardly expect to get it back, let alone with a smiling selfie on it from the good-natured rival supporters who handed it in to the police.

But that's what happened to a Scotland fan in Germany who was reunited with his lost phone and discovered a pleasant surprise in the camera roll, the latest entreaty in a blossoming love-in between the two countries.

Thousands of Scottish fans have made the long journey to the Euros, in their kilts and sporrans, and have endeared themselves to their hosts with their infectious enthusiasm and 24-hour carousing.

Where once German city centres would have the sound of an oompah band echoing through the streets, now it's the skirl of bagpipes ringing out along with deafening chants of “No Scotland, no party”.

“Kieran left his phone in a portaloo. These Germany fans found it, took a selfie, then handed it in to the police. He has his phone back. What a country,” supporters' body the Tartan Army Group posted on X on Thursday with a picture of the five smiling fans.

The two nations may not be famous for their bilateral relations, though there is a connection that dates back to William Wallace's letters to the Hanseatic League in 1297.

However, there are now calls for a new special relationship to be formed in Europe.

“We definitely need you guys back in the EU! We'll always leave a light on for you!,” a German poster wrote underneath the Tartan Army Group post.

“I didn't know that the Germany-Scotland love is what I needed. Please don‘t leave, Scots!,” another wrote, adding: “Can we build a direct tunnel? Or a gigantic bridge?”

“There's something special between Scotland and Germany, I don't know why or what it is, but I can feel it,” said another post.

The Scotland fans have not just been confined to cities where the team is playing, with many spread across the country happy to soak in the atmosphere — and the beer.

“Dear Scots, these have been a wonderful couple of days with you. I could not be a happier mayor. You are always welcome to Cologne,” Henriette Reker, mayor of Cologne, said on X.

The Tartan Army descends on Stuttgart as Scotland hope to extend their stay in Germany with a win against Hungary on Sunday. No doubt they'll now have the locals cheering them on as well. 

Reuters

