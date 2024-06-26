World

Biden announces process to pardon US veterans convicted by military for gay sex

26 June 2024 - 12:37 By Stephanie Kelly and Idrees Ali
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Biden administration estimates that the proclamation could affect thousands of individuals convicted of consensual sexual conduct and who may be eligible for a pardon, senior administration officials said.
The Biden administration estimates that the proclamation could affect thousands of individuals convicted of consensual sexual conduct and who may be eligible for a pardon, senior administration officials said.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis/ File photo

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Wednesday that would set in motion a process to pardon US veterans convicted by the military for gay sex, which was illegal until the provision was repealed in late 2013.

The Biden administration estimates that the proclamation could affect thousands of individuals convicted of consensual sexual conduct and who may be eligible for a pardon, senior administration officials said.

“Our Nation's service members stand on the front lines of freedom, and risk their lives to defend our country,” Biden said in a statement. “Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The affected individuals can apply for proof that they may be eligible, and if they receive a certificate of pardon, they can then apply to have their discharge characterisation changed, the officials said.

The administration is considering ways to reach out to individuals who might be eligible for the pardon, the officials said.

In late 2013, the US Senate passed a measure that included a repeal of a military ban on consensual sex, defined in Article 125 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice as “unnatural carnal copulation,” according to the ACLU. The Senate sent the measure to former President Barack Obama to sign.

Biden served under Obama as vice-president.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parts of Joburg will stay dry as Rand Water continues five-week upgrades South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort South Africa
  3. Two soldiers killed, 20 hurt in attack on South African base in DR Congo South Africa
  4. Lauren Dickason sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for daughters' murders South Africa
  5. Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...