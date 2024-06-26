The US has accused Russia of using Gershkovich and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, as bargaining chips. It has designated both men as "wrongfully detained" and says it is committed to bringing them home.
Russia starts secret trial for US reporter Gershkovich on spy charges
Wall Street Journal reporter denies spying charges
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
US journalist Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors on Wednesday in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, where he faces charges of espionage and a likely sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors say the Wall Street Journal reporter gathered secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gershkovich, his newspaper and the US government all reject the allegations and say that he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia.
"This bogus accusation of espionage will inevitably lead to a bogus conviction for an innocent man," Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker said in a letter to readers.
The US embassy said in a statement: "His case is not about evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives."
The Kremlin declined to comment on the opening of the trial. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We know that this topic is very, very resonant in the US, but it is not so resonant within our country."
US soldier held in Russia pleads guilty, RIA agency reports
After several hours of closed proceedings, the court said the next session would take place on August 13 — an indication the case will drag on for months.
Journalists were briefly allowed to film the 32-year-old before the start of the trial, from which the media are barred.
The reporter was shaven-headed, in contrast to previous court appearances, and wore an open-necked shirt. He smiled and nodded at colleagues he recognised.
Prosecutor Mikael Ozdoyev spoke briefly to journalists to summarise the charges. "Gershkovich carried out the illegal actions while observing painstaking conspiratorial measures," he said.
US REPORTER'S TRIAL HELD IN SECRET
Closed trials are standard in Russia for alleged treason or espionage involving classified material. The lawyers sign non-disclosure agreements, preventing the emergence of any details on Gershkovich's alleged actions and how he will defend himself.
The Kremlin says the case and the trial arrangements are a matter for the court, but has stated — without publishing evidence — that Gershkovich was caught "red-handed".
Against the background of the Ukraine war, he and other Americans detained in Russia have been caught up in the gravest crisis between Moscow and Washington for more than 60 years.
President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is open to a prisoner exchange involving Gershkovich and that contacts with the US have taken place but must remain secret.
Putin says a swap deal to free WSJ reporter Gershkovich might be possible
