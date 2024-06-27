World

WATCH | 105-year-old Stanford graduate: 'My goodness, I’ve waited a long time'

27 June 2024 - 13:38
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Virginia Hislop, 105, received her master’s degree from Stanford University in the US, finishing her education journey that began more than 80 years ago.
Image: Charles Russo

At the age of 105, Virginia “Ginger” Hislop has become a beacon of resilience and praise on social media after attaining a master's degree from Stanford University in California, US — 84 years after she started her postgraduate studies.

US journalist Garvin Thomas reported Hislop, who was born in Palo Alto and resides in Yakima, Washington, first stepped on to Stanford's campus in 1936. She completed her undergraduate studies in education in 1940 and embarked on her master's course work.

Her plan, however, was disrupted by World War 2 when her then-boyfriend, George Hislop, a 1941 graduate, was called to serve. The couple married, and Virginia left Stanford, putting her thesis on hold indefinitely.

The ensuing years saw Hislop dedicate herself to teaching. She also established the Virginia Hislop emergency fund in 2017 which provides relief to students who experience unexpected financial troubles.

At her recent graduation ceremony, she met with overwhelming applause as she walked across the stage. Her fellow graduates gave her a standing ovation. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren waved and cheered. 

“My goodness, I’ve waited a long time for this,” a beaming Hislop said as she posed for a picture.

The institution's dean Daniel Schwartz said: “Please imagine a person who has dedicated her life to education. A fierce advocate for equity and opportunity to learn. She helped to start Yakima daycare nursery to serve the growing migrant population. She served on the public school boards and was the founding board member of Yakima community college in Washington.”

