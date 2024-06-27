Will voters be tuning into the US presidential debate? In the Wisconsin Dells, both locals and visitors say they are undecided.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Voters unsure if they will watch the US presidential debate
Will voters be tuning into the US presidential debate? In the Wisconsin Dells, both locals and visitors say they are undecided.
READ MORE:
Cryptoverse: Trump drubs Biden in meme coins
Trump courts black voters in Philadelphia, asks Christians to back him one last time
Trump to blame for abortion ‘nightmare’, Biden says in Florida
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos