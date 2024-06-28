World

Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes off Peru, tsunami warning issued

28 June 2024 - 11:35 By Nilutpal Timsina
There were no immediate damage reports from the authorities.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

A magnitude of 7.0 struck near the coast of Peru on Friday, the National Emergency Operations Center of Peru said.

GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.9.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was a tsunami threat from the quake, based on available data, having earlier said there was no tsunami threat.

It estimated that the tsunami waves were reaching from 1 to 3m above the tide level along some parts of Peru's coast.

Reuters

