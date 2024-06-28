World

Oklahoma orders schools to teach the Bible in every classroom

28 June 2024 - 14:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oklahoma's education department has ordered every teacher in the state to have a Bible in their classroom and to teach from it.
Oklahoma's education department has ordered every teacher in the state to have a Bible in their classroom and to teach from it.
Image: Reuters/Toby Melville

Oklahoma's education department ordered every teacher in the state to have a Bible in their classroom and to teach from it, in an announcement on Thursday that challenges US Supreme Court rulings that have found state sponsorship of religion unconstitutional.

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction, announced the order with immediate effect at Thursday's department board meeting in which he said special attention will be afforded to the 10 commandments.

“Every teacher, every classroom in the state will have a Bible in the classroom and will be teaching from the Bible in the classroom to ensure this historical understanding is there for every student in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.

He called the Bible, the holy scriptures of Judaism and Christianity, one of the “foundational documents of ... Western civilisation”. He said important historical figures, including civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, referred to the text.

The Hebrew and Christian Bible include the Jewish prophet Moses receiving the 10 commandments on Mount Sinai, while only the Christian Bible includes the New Testament. Walters, who is Christian, did not stipulate which version teachers must use to comply with his order and his spokesperson declined to answer questions.

WATCH | Biden falters as Trump unleashes falsehoods during US presidential debate

US President Joe Biden delivered a shaky, halting performance while his Republican rival Donald Trump battered him with a series of often false ...
News
2 hours ago

The establishment clause of the US constitution's first amendment has been interpreted to prohibit the state from sponsoring or establishing any particular religion. The Oklahoma constitution goes further, stipulating any public school and spending of public funds must be nonsectarian and not benefit “any sect, church, denomination or system of religion”.

That part of the state constitution was cited two days before Walters' announcement, when the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down an effort in which Walters was involved to create the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the US.

The main teachers' labour union in Oklahoma said Walters' Bible order was unconstitutional and state law said school districts have the right to decide which books are available in their classrooms.

“Teaching about the historical context of religion (and the Bible) is permissible; however, teaching religious doctrine is not permissible,” the Oklahoma Education Association said.

READ MORE:

Biden's shaky debate has overseas allies bracing for 'Trump 2.0'

While the first US presidential debate of the 2024 race dwelled little on foreign policy, a shaky performance by President Joe Biden will have ...
News
2 hours ago

Biden announces process to pardon US veterans convicted by military for gay sex

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Wednesday that would set in motion a process to pardon US veterans convicted by the military for gay ...
News
2 days ago

Trump reviews plan to halt US military aid to Ukraine unless it negotiates peace with Moscow

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, if he wins the presidential election, that involves ...
News
3 days ago

Christianity is changing in SA as Pentecostal and indigenous churches grow — what’s behind the trend

One simply needs to drive through any city or town in South Africa to see the diversity of 'Christianities' on display
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Trump vows to fight 'anti-white feeling' in US. His allies have a plan

Donald Trump's pledge to fight what he calls "anti-white feeling" in the U.S. will likely embolden allies who seek to dismantle government and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa
  2. Good fuel price news expected for July — AA news
  3. 'I am on sick leave': JJ Tabane clears rumours of his suspension by eNCA South Africa
  4. ‘I cried uncontrollably when I saw it was her’: Stellenbosch man after his wife ... South Africa
  5. 'At this stage we just hope he's alive': high-jumper Jacques Freitag's sister South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...