World

Russian defence minister wants action to counter 'provocations' from US drones in Black Sea

28 June 2024 - 13:12 By Reuters
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion into Soviet Union in World War Two, on the Remembrance and Sorrow Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2024.
Image: Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has ordered the army's General Staff to come up with proposals on how to promptly deal with “provocations” by US strategic drones operating over the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement that it had noted increased activity in the area from US drones which it said were carrying out reconnaissance and gathering targeting information for high-precision Western weapons used by Ukraine to strike Russian facilities.

“This demonstrates the increasing involvement of the US and Nato countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime,” the defence ministry said.

“Such flights multiply the likelihood of airspace incidents with Russian aircraft, which increases the risk of a direct confrontation between the (Nato) alliance and the Russian Federation.”

It said that Nato countries would be responsible for any such incidents.

The statement did not mention Crimea, the Black Sea region which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. But Russian military facilities in Crimea have been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces, including with Western missiles.

 

