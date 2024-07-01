French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has decided to suspend progress on a planned unemployment reform, which would have reduced the jobseekers' benefits, a source close to Attal told Reuters.
This decision comes in the wake of the first round of France's parliamentary elections where Attal's and French President Emmanuel Macron's camp finished a distant third behind the far right party National Rally (RN) and the left wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP).
France PM Attal suspends implementation of unemployment reform
