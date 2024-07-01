World

France PM Attal suspends implementation of unemployment reform

01 July 2024 - 09:51 By Elizabeth Pineau
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group "Ensemble pour la Republique" candidate, delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, June 30, 2024.
Gabriel Attal, French Prime Minister and French presidential majority group "Ensemble pour la Republique" candidate, delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the early French parliamentary elections, at Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, June 30, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has decided to suspend progress on a planned unemployment reform, which would have reduced the jobseekers' benefits, a source close to Attal told Reuters.

This decision comes in the wake of the first round of France's parliamentary elections where Attal's and French President Emmanuel Macron's camp finished a distant third behind the far right party National Rally (RN) and the left wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP).

Reuters

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Three-way run-offs and horse-trading: what happens next in French elections?

Here's how the second round of France's parliamentary election on July 7 will work and the possible scenarios after exit polls showed Marine Le Pen's ...
News
5 hours ago

Historic win for far right in French first-round vote

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party scored historic gains to win the first round of France's parliamentary election, but the final outcome ...
News
2 hours ago

‘French centre must hold or crisis looms’

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Friday that the eurozone's second-biggest economy faced the risk of a financial crisis if either the ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

EXPLAINER | What's at stake in Macron's shock snap election call?

In a high-risk gamble, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would dissolve France's parliament and call legislative elections later this month ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa announces GNU cabinet: the full list Politics
  2. Two suspects arrested in Mpumalanga for illegal mining activities, equipment ... South Africa
  3. Eskom adds 800MW to electricity grid News
  4. Tremor felt in Joburg early on Monday was the second in days South Africa
  5. Sassa changes R370 SRD grants identification system to combat fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...