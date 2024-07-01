The storm was located about 105 miles (165km) southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour (65km/h).
Reuters
Tropical storm Chris forms near eastern Mexico, US NHC says
Image: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Tropical Storm Chris has formed near eastern Mexico and will begin to weaken after landfall, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Sunday.
The storm was located about 105 miles (165km) southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico with maximum sustained winds at 40 miles per hour (65km/h).
The storm is expected to produce rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20cm) across portions of eastern Mexico through Monday, the Miami-based forecaster added.
Reuters
