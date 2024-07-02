World

UK court gives mixed ruling in Pfizer v Moderna Covid-19 vaccine patents case

02 July 2024 - 13:30 By Sam Tobin
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sued Moderna at London's High Court in September 2022, seeking to revoke two patents held by Moderna, which hit back days later alleging its patents had been infringed.
Image: 123RF/David Izquierdo Roger/ File photo

London's High Court on Tuesday ruled that one of Moderna's patents relating to technology key to the development of vaccines for Covid-19 was invalid, but that another was valid and had been infringed by Pfizer and BioNTech's rival vaccine.

The High Court ruled that one of Moderna's two patents relating to messenger RNA (mRNA) technology was invalid, but that another similar patent was valid and that Pfizer and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine had infringed it.

Tuesday's ruling is the latest in a global legal battle, with parallel proceedings in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and the US, as well as in Ireland and at the European Patent Office.

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement that they were pleased one Moderna patent was found to be invalid, but disagreed with the court's decision on the other and that the companies would seek permission to appeal.

The two companies said: “These proceedings have no bearing on the safety and efficacy profile of our vaccine, as established by regulators worldwide.

“Irrespective of the outcome of this legal matter, we will continue to manufacture and supply the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in line with our agreements and established supply schedules.”

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

