World

Economic warnings dominate as UK election campaign enters final day

03 July 2024 - 07:21 By William James
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer greets a person as he attends a Labour general election campaign event, in Norton Canes, Britain July 2, 2024.
British opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer greets a person as he attends a Labour general election campaign event, in Norton Canes, Britain July 2, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Claudia Greco

Britain's Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak on Wednesday kicked off the last day of campaigning before polls open in a national election, each warning voters of dire economic consequences if the other man wins.

Opinion polls show Starmer's Labour Party is set for a big win that would end 14 years of Conservative government and hand the centre-left leader the keys to the prime minister's Number 10 Downing Street office on Friday morning.

Fearful that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home when polling opens at 0600 GMT on Thursday or register protest votes with smaller parties, Labour issued a fresh rallying cry:

“Don’t forget the economic chaos for which the British people are still paying the price,” Labour's campaign coordinator Pat McFadden said in a statement.

“If you vote Conservative, nothing will change. If you don’t vote at all or vote for another party, you run the risk of waking up on Friday to Rishi Sunak walking through the door to No. 10 once again.”

Starmer's campaign has been built around a one-word promise of 'Change', tapping into discontent at the state of Britain's stretched public services and falling living standards — symptoms of a sluggish economy and political instability.

Sunak has sought to persuade voters that his 20 months in charge have set the economy on an upward path after the external shocks of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, and drawn a line under years of turmoil overseen by his Conservative predecessors.

He argues that Starmer would have to put up taxes to implement his agenda for change

Having failed to close Labour's roughly 20-point opinion poll lead the Conservatives have pivoted from seeking victory to trying to minimise the scale of defeat.

Their final hours campaign warned that the bigger Labour's win, the more emboldened Starmer would be to raise taxes beyond those he has already outlined.

“The larger the scale of the supermajority, the easier it will be to ram through extreme policies — and the more tax rises will be inflicted on the British people,” the Conservatives said in a statement.

Reuters

READ MORE:

No hallucination: AI candidate on the ballot for UK election

When voters go to the polls in one English town next month they will get the chance to elect what is being billed as the world's first AI lawmaker.
News
1 week ago

UK’s Labour claim big early win over PM Sunak’s Conservatives

Britain's opposition Labour Party won a parliamentary seat in northern England on Friday, beating the governing Conservatives in one of a series of ...
News
2 months ago

UK's Sunak says only his Conservatives can form strong opposition to Labour

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday say only his Conservatives can counter a Labour-led government and a vote for Nigel Farage's ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Vindicated Prasa CEO demands R14.8m back pay for unlawful dismissal South Africa
  2. Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre news
  3. ArcelorMittal shelves plan to close South African steel plant South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. ‘I cried uncontrollably when I saw it was her’: Stellenbosch man after his wife ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...