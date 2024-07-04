Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to US President Joe Biden, met French officials on Wednesday and discussed French and American efforts to restore calm in the Middle East, a White House official said.
“France and the US share the goal of resolving the current conflict across the Blue Line by diplomatic means, allowing Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return home with long-term assurances of safety and security,” the official said, referring to the demarcation line between the two neighbours.
Reuters
Biden adviser discussed calming Middle East with French officials: White House
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
Reuters
