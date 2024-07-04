World

China's weather authority warns of high summer temperatures

04 July 2024 - 13:21 By Bernard Orr
The country has experienced unusually warm weather for much of the year, with average temperatures from March to May at their highest since records began in 1961, according to official data.
Image: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters/ File photo

China's weather authority said on Thursday that it expects temperatures in most areas across China to be relatively high over the next few months, signalling another summer of extreme heat.

China is already in the midst of harsh weather as torrential rains and floods batter the south and temperatures break records in several parts of the North and central China, threatening crops and putting pressure on electricity grids.

The country has experienced unusually warm weather for much of the year, with average temperatures from March to May at their highest since records began in 1961, according to official data.

The warning from Chinese weather forecasters at a regular monthly press briefing in Beijing will alert authorities to prepare for a second straight summer of torrid heat. Last year, northern cities broiled under intense heat for several days in June and July.

Most of Asia has experienced extreme heat over the past few months worsened by climate change, experts have said. China's weather authority also said that up to two typhoons may make landfall in mainland China in July.

The typhoons are expected to move in a westward or northwestward direction, authorities said.

Last year, two powerful typhoons — Doksuri and Haikui — made landfall, causing massive rains that broke records in some areas, unleashed flooding and prompted widespread evacuations.

Reuters

