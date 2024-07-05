World

Hezbollah says its leader meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza, ceasefire talks

05 July 2024 - 08:48 By Reuters
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/ File photo

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met a Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, to discuss the situation in Gaza and the latest ceasefire talks, Hezbollah said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

 

