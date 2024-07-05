Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met a Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, to discuss the situation in Gaza and the latest ceasefire talks, Hezbollah said in a statement on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Hezbollah says its leader meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza, ceasefire talks
Image: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/ File photo
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met a Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, to discuss the situation in Gaza and the latest ceasefire talks, Hezbollah said in a statement on Friday.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington during Israeli PM's July visit
Lebanese farmers dig for answers on Israel's white phosphorus use
Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel, as tanks advance in north and south
EXCLUSIVE | US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since October 7
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos