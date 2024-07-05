World

Mission unaccomplished: Nato struggles to name new Ukraine effort

05 July 2024 - 13:12 By Andrew Gray
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
NATO ministers agreed last month the alliance would take over much of the work of a US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group - also known as the Ramstein group - that began coordinating military aid to Kyiv after the 2022 invasion.
NATO ministers agreed last month the alliance would take over much of the work of a US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group - also known as the Ramstein group - that began coordinating military aid to Kyiv after the 2022 invasion.
Image: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Question: When is a mission not a mission?

Answer: When 32 Nato countries are trying to name an effort to co-ordinate arms supplies and training for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's invasion.

Leaders of the military alliance are expected to endorse the initiative at a summit in Washington next week. But Nato has struggled to come up with a name that satisfies all its members, reflecting sensitivities over its role in aiding Ukraine.

Nato ministers agreed last month the alliance would take over much of the work of a US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group — also known as the Ramstein group — that began co-ordinating military aid to Kyiv after the 2022 invasion.

Some officials initially used the word “mission” to describe the new effort, which is expected to be under the command of a three-star Nato general based in Germany. They referred to it by the acronym NMU — for Nato Mission Ukraine.

But diplomats said Germany objected to the use of “mission”, saying it could be seen as implying Nato would send troops to Ukraine, a move the alliance has ruled out to avoid a direct conflict between Nato and Russian forces.

Officials then came up with a new name: NSATU — Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, making clear what the new initiative does — although not what it is.

Other countries have expressed dissatisfaction with such an unwieldy name.

“All these abbreviations sound funny and don’t have political oomph in them,” said a senior Nato diplomat.

With the Washington summit starting next Tuesday, diplomats are still pondering which name leaders should approve.

“We are still looking,” said the senior diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We are now fishing for a good name.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Russian defence minister wants action to counter 'provocations' from US drones in Black Sea

Russian defence minister Andrei Belousov has ordered the army's General Staff to come up with proposals on how to promptly deal with “provocations” ...
News
1 week ago

Nato picks Netherlands' Mark Rutte as next boss

Nato on Wednesday selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as Nato's next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs ...
News
1 week ago

Trump reviews plan to halt US military aid to Ukraine unless it negotiates peace with Moscow

Two key advisers to Donald Trump have presented him with a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, if he wins the presidential election, that involves ...
News
1 week ago

Russia promises retaliation against US for Ukraine strike on Crimea

The Kremlin on Monday squarely blamed the US for an attack on Crimea with US-supplied ATACMS missiles that killed at least four people and injured ...
News
1 week ago

More than 20 Nato allies to spend at least 2% of GDP on defence in 2024: Stoltenberg

More than 20 Nato members will meet the alliance's target of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defence this year, Nato secretary-general Jens ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  3. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system