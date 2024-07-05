World

Romanian court eases travel restrictions on influencer Andrew Tate

05 July 2024 - 16:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Andrew Tate delivers a press statement outside his house in Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania, on August 4 2023. File photo.
Andrew Tate delivers a press statement outside his house in Voluntari, Ilfov, Romania, on August 4 2023. File photo.
Image: INQUAM PHOTOS/George Calin via Reuters

A Romanian court ruled on Friday that internet personality Andrew Tate can travel within the EU without restrictions while he awaits trial on human trafficking charges, his lawyer says.

Tate was indicted in mid-2023 with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, accusations they have denied.

In April this year, the Bucharest court ruled their trial can start, a decision Tate has appealed.

Pending a ruling on his appeal, the four suspects had been banned from leaving Romania, but Friday's court decision lifted the restriction for the EU.

“My judges decided ... I'm allowed to leave Romania, so do we take the [Ferrari] SF90 to Italy, the [Maserati] MC20 to Cannes, the [Ferrari] 812 Competition to Paris, where do I go?” Tate said in a video posted on social media platform X.

Romanian prosecutors send Andrew Tate to trial for human trafficking

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of ...
News
1 year ago

The Tate brothers, former kick-boxers with dual US and British citizenship, are the highest-profile suspects facing trial for human trafficking in Romania and their case will be a test for Romania's anti-organised crime prosecuting unit DIICOT.

The brothers were held in police custody during the criminal investigation from late December 2022 until April 2023 to prevent them fleeing the country or tampering with evidence.

They were then placed under house arrest until August, when courts put them under judicial control, a lighter preventive measure.

“Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them,” the brothers' lead defence lawyer Eugen Vidineac said.

Romanian prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

They said the victims were then taken to properties outside the capital Bucharest and through physical violence and mental intimidation were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain.

Tate, a self-described misogynist, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

READ MORE:

Andrew Tate, the messiah of toxic masculinity, is finally dethroned

The self-proclaimed social-media guru has finally been banned for his chauvinistic rants, but the gigantic following he amassed is worrying.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

French police search for 'The Fly' after deadly prison van escape

Hundreds of police fanned out across northern France on a huge manhunt for a fugitive gangster known as “The Fly” on Wednesday, a day after he was ...
News
1 month ago

South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot

South Africa is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnap-for-ransom hotspots, now ranked sixth globally based on the increasing prevalence of such ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Desperate South African job seekers forced into cybercrime

Activists fighting human trafficking say Southeast Asia is a hotspot for gangs who use mental and physical torture to make tech-savvy victims do ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  3. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system