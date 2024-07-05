World

TIMELINE | Key moments from 14 years of Conservative rule in UK

05 July 2024 - 09:09 By Muvija M
Labour Leader Keir Starmer celebrates winning the 2024 general election at Tate Modern in London on July 5 2024. Labour is on course to win a landslide victory.
Image: Ricky Vigil Moran/Getty Images

Britain's Labour Party won a parliamentary election on Friday, bringing to an end 14 years of Conservative Party-led government that saw the country weather one of the more turbulent periods in its post-World War 2 political history.

Here are some defining moments of the Conservatives' four terms in power, under five prime ministers, since 2010:

2010: ELECTION RESULTS IN HUNG PARLIAMENT

The Conservative Party led by David Cameron wins the most seats in parliament but not an overall majority, ousting the Labour Party which had been in power since 1997. Britain has its first coalition government since 1945 after Cameron agrees to work with the centrist Liberal Democrats.

2014: SCOTTISH REFERENDUM

In a referendum that threatened to split the UK, Scotland votes 55%-45% against independence in a victory for Cameron and the main national political parties over the Scottish National Party.

2015: SURPRISE CONSERVATIVE ELECTION VICTORY

With polls pointing to a close election, Cameron wins an unexpected majority and a second term as prime minister. He follows through on a 2013 pledge to hold a referendum on leaving the EU. Cameron wants Britain to remain in the EU.

2016: UK VOTES FOR BREXIT, CAMERON QUITS

Britons cause a global shock by voting 52%-48% to leave the EU, ending a more than 40-year union and plunging the country into its biggest political crisis since World War 2. Cameron resigns and the party chooses Theresa May to succeed him.

2017: SNAP ELECTION GAMBLE BACKFIRES

Riding high in opinion polls and seeking a bigger majority in parliament to push through Brexit legislation, May calls a snap election. The Conservatives lose their majority and form a government by striking a deal with Northern Ireland's pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party.

MAY 2019: BREXIT PARALYSIS, MAY RESIGNS, JOHNSON TAKES OVER

May quits after failing to break a parliamentary deadlock over how Britain should leave the EU. Boris Johnson, one of the main faces of the pro-Brexit campaign, wins the internal Conservative Party contest to succeed her.

DECEMBER 2019: JOHNSON LEADS CONSERVATIVES TO SWEEPING WIN

With parliament paralysed over Brexit, Johnson calls a snap election. Campaigning under the slogan “Get Brexit Done” he steers the Conservatives to their biggest election win since Margaret Thatcher's landslide victory in 1987.

2020: BREXIT DONE

Johnson uses his mandate to drive a Brexit deal through parliament and Brussels, and Britain exits the EU on January 31, 2020, becoming the first state to withdraw from the bloc.

JULY 2022: JOHNSON OUSTED

Johnson leads Britain during the Covid-19 pandemic, at one point hospitalised himself with the disease, but a long list of scandals and missteps prove too much and he steps down after a ministerial revolt.

SEPTEMBER 2022: TRUSS' CHAOTIC PREMIERSHIP

Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in a contest to succeed Johnson. Her “mini-budget” containing unfunded tax cuts spooks financial markets, sharply pushing up borrowing costs and further tarnishing Britain's reputation for political and fiscal stability. She lasts only 44 days before announcing her resignation.

OCTOBER 2022: SUNAK BECOMES PRIME MINISTER

Sunak takes over as Britain's third prime minister in as many months, pledging to restore stability to government. He makes five key pledges focused on the economy, stopping illegal immigration and improving the health system. In February 2023, Sunak strikes a deal with the EU on trade rules for Northern Ireland, improving ties with the bloc.

MAY 2024 - SUNAK CALLS ELECTION

Trailing the Labour Party by about 20 points in the polls, Sunak calls an election for July 4. Labour, led by Keir Starmer, wins the election.

Reuters

