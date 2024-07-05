World

UK’s Starmer: fight for trust is the battle of our age

05 July 2024 - 06:34 By Reuters
Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's Labour Party, at a reception at Tate Modern in London to celebrate his win in the election on July 5 2024.
Image: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

Britain's incoming prime minister Keir Starmer said the fight for trust would be the "battle that defines our age, and he would be judged on his ability to show politics could be a force for good in the world.

Starmer, set to lead a centre-left party into power as the far right makes gains in Europe, said his mandate from the British people was a "great responsibility", and he pledged to start work immediately to improve the country.

"Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together: national renewal," he told supporters after his party won enough seats to hold a majority in parliament.

"The fight for trust is the battle that defines our age. It is why we've campaigned so hard on demonstrating we are fit for public service.

"We have to return politics to public service. Show politics can be a force for good."

