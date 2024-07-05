In a small south Indian village more than 12,900km from Washington, residents are watching closely to see if US Vice-President Kamala Harris might replace Joe Biden in the upcoming election against Donald Trump.
In 2021, the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, celebrated her inauguration with firecrackers, free chocolate, posters and calendars featuring the vice-president.
The village's residents want more this time, given the news coming from the US which they are following on TV and social media.
Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who migrated to the US to study, is the leading contender to take Biden's place in the November 5 election race if he were to drop out, sources have said. However, Biden has said he's “not going anywhere”, and his allies believe he can assuage voters' and donors' concerns about his stamina and mental acuity.
“There will be a larger celebration this time as she is expected to contest for president,” said K Kaliyaperumal, a member of the village committee. He said if she was nominated, the reaction would be like it was for India's cricket team, whose recent World Cup win sparked a frenzy in the country.
VP Harris's ancestral village in India tracks her rising prospects in US vote
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
In a small south Indian village more than 12,900km from Washington, residents are watching closely to see if US Vice-President Kamala Harris might replace Joe Biden in the upcoming election against Donald Trump.
In 2021, the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, celebrated her inauguration with firecrackers, free chocolate, posters and calendars featuring the vice-president.
The village's residents want more this time, given the news coming from the US which they are following on TV and social media.
Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who migrated to the US to study, is the leading contender to take Biden's place in the November 5 election race if he were to drop out, sources have said. However, Biden has said he's “not going anywhere”, and his allies believe he can assuage voters' and donors' concerns about his stamina and mental acuity.
“There will be a larger celebration this time as she is expected to contest for president,” said K Kaliyaperumal, a member of the village committee. He said if she was nominated, the reaction would be like it was for India's cricket team, whose recent World Cup win sparked a frenzy in the country.
Michelle Obama more popular than Trump and Biden for president
Harris visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach of Chennai, located 320km from the village and where the family later lived. But she hasn't been back since becoming vice-president.
“Residents expected a visit, statement or at least a mention about the village, but that didn't happen,” said G Manikandan, a shopkeeper in Thulasendrapuram, where some 2,000 people live.
“Many people hung calendars with her picture outside their homes when she became vice-president. They are not so prominent any more. But it's likely they'll now make a comeback.”
While the village may be disappointed it didn't get a mention, SV Ramanan, who runs a temple to the family deity of Harris's grandfather, was sympathetic, saying her family left Thulasendrapuram in the 1930s.
He said that as an American, Harris understandably might not be aware of the village's excitement, comparing it to cheering for a horse race where the winning horse “doesn't understand why you are shouting and why you are clapping”.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Biden warns Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling is 'dangerous precedent'
Joe Biden's disastrous debate blamed on bad preparation, exhaustion
US VP Harris visits Minnesota abortion clinic in historic first
In blunt remarks, US VP Harris calls out Israel over "catastrophe" in Gaza
US VP Harris sees risks to contraception, IVF if Roe overturned
VP Harris raises concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants with DHS secretary Mayorkas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos