World

VP Harris's ancestral village in India tracks her rising prospects in US vote

05 July 2024 - 10:54 By Praveen Paramasivam
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris embrace during an Independence Day celebration in Washington, US, on July 4 2024.
US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris embrace during an Independence Day celebration in Washington, US, on July 4 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

In a small south Indian village more than 12,900km from Washington, residents are watching closely to see if US Vice-President Kamala Harris might replace Joe Biden in the upcoming election against Donald Trump.

In 2021, the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, celebrated her inauguration with firecrackers, free chocolate, posters and calendars featuring the vice-president.

The village's residents want more this time, given the news coming from the US which they are following on TV and social media.

Harris, born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who migrated to the US to study, is the leading contender to take Biden's place in the November 5 election race if he were to drop out, sources have said. However, Biden has said he's “not going anywhere”, and his allies believe he can assuage voters' and donors' concerns about his stamina and mental acuity.

“There will be a larger celebration this time as she is expected to contest for president,” said K Kaliyaperumal, a member of the village committee. He said if she was nominated, the reaction would be like it was for India's cricket team, whose recent World Cup win sparked a frenzy in the country.

Michelle Obama more popular than Trump and Biden for president

In a surprising turn of events, former US first lady Michelle Obama has emerged as a formidable hypothetical presidential contender in a poll ...
Politics
1 day ago

Harris visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has recalled walks with her grandfather on the beach of Chennai, located 320km from the village and where the family later lived. But she hasn't been back since becoming vice-president.

“Residents expected a visit, statement or at least a mention about the village, but that didn't happen,” said G Manikandan, a shopkeeper in Thulasendrapuram, where some 2,000 people live.

“Many people hung calendars with her picture outside their homes when she became vice-president. They are not so prominent any more. But it's likely they'll now make a comeback.”

While the village may be disappointed it didn't get a mention, SV Ramanan, who runs a temple to the family deity of Harris's grandfather, was sympathetic, saying her family left Thulasendrapuram in the 1930s.

He said that as an American, Harris understandably might not be aware of the village's excitement, comparing it to cheering for a horse race where the winning horse “doesn't understand why you are shouting and why you are clapping”.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Biden warns Supreme Court presidential immunity ruling is 'dangerous precedent'

US President Joe Biden said on Monday the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity set a “dangerous precedent” that could turn presidents into ...
News
3 days ago

Joe Biden's disastrous debate blamed on bad preparation, exhaustion

President Joe Biden's train-wreck debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump followed a series of decisions by his most senior advisers that ...
News
4 days ago

US VP Harris visits Minnesota abortion clinic in historic first

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday toured a health clinic that offers abortion services while she was in Minnesota, spotlighting growing ...
News
3 months ago

In blunt remarks, US VP Harris calls out Israel over "catastrophe" in Gaza

US Vice President Kamala Harris bluntly called out Israel on Sunday for not doing enough to ease a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza as the Biden ...
News
4 months ago

US VP Harris sees risks to contraception, IVF if Roe overturned

US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Tuesday warned that a Supreme Court ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision that legalised abortion could open ...
News
2 years ago

VP Harris raises concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants with DHS secretary Mayorkas

US Vice President Kamala Harris raised concerns about mistreatment of Haitian migrants by border patrol agents during a call with Department of ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  3. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Outcry as Western Cape farmer killed in his home for guns and ammunition South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system