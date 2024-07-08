World

Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire

08 July 2024 - 10:13 By Nidal Al Mughrabi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods, carry their belongings, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, July 7, 2024.
Palestinians, who fled the eastern part of Gaza City after they were ordered by Israeli army to evacuate their neighborhoods, carry their belongings, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Gaza City, July 7, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Israeli forces pounded Gaza City early on Monday, sending columns of tanks into the heart of the city from different directions in what residents said was one of the heaviest attacks since October 7.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service said they believed dozens of people were killed in eastern Gaza areas but emergency teams were unable to reach them because of ongoing offensives in Tel Al-Hawa, Sabra, Daraj, Rimal, and Tuffah suburbs.

The Israeli military said in a statement it had been mounting an operation against militant infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and that it had taken out of action more than 30 fighters who posed a threat to Israeli troops.

Reuters

 

READ MORE:

Gaza clothing workshop reborn from the rubble to provide jobs

In an upstairs room behind the shattered walls of a Gaza building, sewing machines whir as men work at crowded tables - a Palestinian businessman's ...
News
5 hours ago

Hezbollah says its leader meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza, ceasefire talks

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met a Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, to discuss the ...
News
3 days ago

Lebanese farmers dig for answers on Israel's white phosphorus use

The last time Lebanese farmer Zakaria Farah stepped onto his fields outside the southern town of Qlayaa was in January — but it was not to plant. ...
News
4 days ago

Pro-Palestine protesters scale roof of Australia's parliament

Pro-Palestine protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday and unfurled banners, one saying Palestine will be ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 19 guns found in Cape Town apartment South Africa
  2. Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs South Africa
  3. Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, with Tuesday set to be coldest morning of the ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa

Latest Videos

Durban July 2024: Ride the Wave
‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...