World

Global regulators tighten rules on banks outsourcing services

09 July 2024 - 14:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banks increasingly use third-party tech companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google, for cloud computing to run key services, raising concerns among regulators about the impact on the financial sector if a provider used by many banks went offline. Stock photo.
Banks increasingly use third-party tech companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google, for cloud computing to run key services, raising concerns among regulators about the impact on the financial sector if a provider used by many banks went offline. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/varandah

Board directors of banks must take responsibility for outsourced services and document how they manage the risk of outages and disruptions to customer services, the global Basel Committee of banking regulators proposed on Tuesday.

Banks increasingly use third-party tech companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google, for cloud computing to run key services, raising concerns among regulators about the impact on the financial sector if a provider used by many banks went offline.

“Digitalisation has led to rapid adoption of innovative approaches in the banking sector,” the Basel Committee said.

“As a result, banks have become increasingly reliant on third parties for services they had not previously undertaken.”

The committee, made up of regulators from the G20 and other countries, proposed 12 principles for banks and their regulators to apply, noting the bank's board of directors has ultimate responsibility for oversight of third-party arrangements.

WENDY KNOWLER | Banks’ policy dumps clients into danger zone

Banks repeatedly warn their client never to divulge the so-called 'keys to their safe' to anyone, and that if they do suffer losses after doing so, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“As with all business processes, documentation evidencing key decisions (for example third-party strategy, board minutes reflecting decision to enter into a critical ... arrangement) should be maintained in banks' records,” Basel said in its consultation paper.

Third-party services have come under increased scrutiny as hackers continually try to breach banks' cyber defences and undermine operational resilience, leading to suspension of customer services for hours or even days.

The EU has approved a Digital Operational Resilience Act to improve resilience in the financial sector from January next year, with Britain doing likewise.

Basel said banks should undertake “appropriate due diligence” of risks before they sign contracts with third parties and monitor how the service is performing.

Banks should also maintain “robust business continuity” management so they can operate during a disruption, Basel said.

READ MORE:

Far right bids for power as France holds parliamentary election

France voted on Sunday in a parliamentary run-off election that will reconfigure the political landscape, with opinion polls forecasting the ...
News
2 days ago

Fresh start for UK after 14 years of Conservative 'baggage'

Britain's incoming prime minister Keir Starmer said the fight for trust would be the "battle that defines our age”, and he would be judged on his ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Absa board saves Chibiya’s job

Saviour Chibiya, head of Absa’s regional operations, is going nowhere after the bank’s board foiled group CEO Arrie Rautenbach’s plan to replace him ...
Business Times
2 days ago

Hedging against currency volatility is a priority

In today’s globalised economy, importers, exporters and investors are increasingly exposed to the whims of volatile currency markets.
Business Times
2 days ago

JPMorgan wealth head sees China's economic outlook improving

JPMorgan Chase is seeing signs of an improving economy in China that will bolster the bank's business in the country after a sluggish period, its CEO ...
News
2 weeks ago

Global rules leave crypto firms with no place to hide, says G20 watchdog

Globally agreed rules leave crypto firms with no option but to introduce basic safeguards to prevent the blow-ups seen at FTX exchange and other ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms South Africa
  2. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  3. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa
  4. Flooded informal settlements, road closures, mudslides in Cape storms South Africa
  5. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024