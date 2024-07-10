World

Rains pound South Korea causing landslides, bullet trains slowed

10 July 2024 - 09:23 By Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The city of Gunsan received nearly 100mm (4 inches) of rain within an hour early on Wednesday and a number of areas in the central region received precipitation of more than 200mm a day, according to the weather agency.
The city of Gunsan received nearly 100mm (4 inches) of rain within an hour early on Wednesday and a number of areas in the central region received precipitation of more than 200mm a day, according to the weather agency.
Image: 123RF/ iamlukyeee

South Korea's national rail company on Wednesday suspended some regular routes and slowed bullet trains because of heavy rain in the central region that caused flooding and landslides.

The city of Gunsan received nearly 100mm (4 inches) of rain within an hour early on Wednesday and a number of areas in the central region received precipitation of more than 200mm a day, according to the weather agency.

The Ministry of Interior reported four people died and also said property, roads and infrastructure had been heavily damaged. There are landslide warnings for more than 50 areas and more than 3,500 people have been displaced, it said.

Korail, the national rail service, said the Saemaeul and Mugungwha trains have been suspended on six central regional routes, with some service halted for a few hours and some until midnight.

The KTX bullet trains were operating but were running at reduced speeds through some areas, Korail said.

The month of July is annually the monsoon season in the country but it has experienced extreme weather in the summer months in recent years, which President Yoon Suk Yeol has said should be anticipated due to climate change.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Heavy rains in India's Mumbai disrupt transport, force schools to close

Heavy rains flooded roads and railway lines on Monday in India's financial capital of Mumbai, disrupting flights and forcing the closure of schools ...
News
2 days ago

Hurricane Beryl strikes Jamaica as Caymans, Mexico brace for storm's impact

Hurricane Beryl thrashed Jamaica with heavy winds and rain on Wednesday, killing at least one person after forging a destructive, water-soaked path ...
News
6 days ago

Alberto weakens to tropical depression over northern Mexico, 4 dead

Alberto, the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, has weakened into a tropical depression as it moves inland over northeastern ...
News
2 weeks ago

Rains lash southern China as rising rivers threaten more flooding

Days of torrential rain, flash floods and landslides across southern China have forced authorities to enact emergency plans, as swollen rivers ...
News
2 weeks ago

Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide as summer begins

Record temperatures in recent days are suspected to have caused hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths across Asia and Europe.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa
  2. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  3. Cargo ship feared sunk off Cape west coast as storms lash province South Africa
  4. Eskom applies load reduction after 103 days without load-shedding South Africa
  5. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024