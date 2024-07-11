World

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says

11 July 2024 - 11:17 By Nilutpal Timsina
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.
The quake was at a depth of 630 km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 630km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.

The Philippines is in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning South Africa
  2. Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma South Africa
  3. Tourist trampled to death by elephant after exiting vehicle to take photos in ... South Africa
  4. Family loses four children as 12 people die in scholar transport accident South Africa
  5. South Africans lose visa-free entry to Ireland South Africa

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
The A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024