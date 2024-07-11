A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Thursday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 630km (391.46 miles), GFZ said.
The Philippines' seismology agency said in an advisory the deep offshore quake is not expected to create damage but aftershocks are expected.
The Philippines is in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
Reuters
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Mindanao, Philippines, GFZ says
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo
