Four people died in the night from Thursday to Friday as they were attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain, French media La Voix du Nord and BFM TV reported, citing local state authorities.
A French coast guard spokesperson said its services were still collecting verified information on the incident, adding that he could not comment further.
Reuters
Four people died in attempt to cross English channel
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/ File photo
Four people died in the night from Thursday to Friday as they were attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain, French media La Voix du Nord and BFM TV reported, citing local state authorities.
A French coast guard spokesperson said its services were still collecting verified information on the incident, adding that he could not comment further.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos