World

Four people died in attempt to cross English channel

12 July 2024 - 13:09 By Piotr Lipinski
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A French coast guard spokesperson said its services were still collecting verified information on the incident, adding that he could not comment further.
A French coast guard spokesperson said its services were still collecting verified information on the incident, adding that he could not comment further.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/ File photo

Four people died in the night from Thursday to Friday as they were attempting to cross the Channel from France to Britain, French media La Voix du Nord and BFM TV reported, citing local state authorities.

A French coast guard spokesperson said its services were still collecting verified information on the incident, adding that he could not comment further.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa
  2. CCTV footage shows how Bozwana was followed to where he was killed South Africa
  3. Vavi responds when reminded of Zuma support after criticising Hlophe's move Politics
  4. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears South Africa
  5. Court to sentence sister, brother for murder of Transnet engineer South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...
Lerato Kganyago shares a glimpse of massive diamond ring from her husband