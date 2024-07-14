World

Kuwait announces 'giant' oil discovery

14 July 2024 - 17:25 By Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/Warawoot Nanta

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Sunday it had made a “giant” oil discovery in the Al-Nokhatha field east of the Kuwaiti island of Failaka, with oil reserves estimated at 3.2-billion barrels.

KPC's CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasir Al-Sabah said in a video posted by the company on X that the new discovery's reserves were equivalent to the country's entire production in three years.

The initial estimated area of the newly discovered oil well is about 96 square km, KPC said in its statement.

It added that the preliminary estimates of the hydrocarbon reserves present at the well were estimated at about 2.1-billion barrels of light oil, and 5.1-trillion standard cubic feet of gas, which correspond to 3.2-billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Reuters

READ MORE

Rush to prevent oil spill from grounded ship off west coast

Salvage operations were in high gear on Thursday to prevent a potential oil spill and pollution along the west coast from a grounded general cargo ...
News
2 days ago

SA rated highly in energy transition progress

The World Economic Forum has highlighted South Africa as one of the countries that has made the strongest progress in its energy transition alongside ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Critical partnerships needed to grow the economy

South Africa can never be accused of being a dull country. The past month has been anything but that. Workers are now keen to see the seventh ...
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  2. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa
  3. FBI probing Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt World
  4. More than 20 undocumented foreigners found staying at hijacked house in ... South Africa
  5. 'How we looted VBS': Tshifhiwa Matodzi details how the now-defunct bank ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjadji
‘We want to win everything’: midfielder Aubrey Modiba as he reflects on life at ...