Nobel laureates urge Lukashenko to free more Belarus political prisoners

15 July 2024 - 12:33 By Mark Trevelyan
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov/Pool via REUTERS

Fifty-five Nobel prize winners have signed an open letter urging Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to free more political prisoners after a human rights group said 18 were released at the start of this month.

The appeal was signed by three winners of the Nobel literature prize including Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, as well as by seven peace laureates and 45 winners in science and economics.

“It is unacceptable to subject the people of your country to severe trials and harsh conditions solely for their beliefs. Every person has the right to their opinion and deserves respect for their individuality,” the signatories wrote to Lukashenko.

“You have a unique opportunity to turn the page on the past and enter history not only as an uncompromising ruler but also as a political leader who has shown wisdom and compassion, responsible to your people and their future.”

Belarusian human rights group Viasna said 18 political prisoners were released at the start of this month, including Ryhor Kastusiou, a veteran opposition figure suffering from cancer.

But the rare pardon still leaves some 1,400 people behind bars for political activity.

Lukashenko staged a violent crackdown in 2020 to suppress peaceful mass protests following an election that the opposition and Western governments said he had heavily rigged.

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for three decades.

Reuters

