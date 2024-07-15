World

POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting?

15 July 2024 - 14:18 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Donald Trump has blood on his ear after shooting.
Donald Trump has blood on his ear after shooting.
Image: X/Screenshot/Elijah J. Magnier

Donald Trump walking away with blood on his ear from a shooting which has been described as an “attempted assassination” sparked debate on social media at the weekend.

Trump sustained an injury to his ear on Saturday during a shooting at a campaign rally, which prompted his security detail to surround him.

Moments later, Trump stood up, covered by his security, with blood across his face, but before he left the stage he asked a security guard, who had covered his face, to “wait” and then posed for a picture holding his fist in the air. 

The suspected shooter was killed by snipers, the US Secret Service said. One rally attendee was also killed and two others were wounded.

As videos of the shooting went viral on social media, many people started to analyse the events.

Pro-Palestinian protesters criticised the amount of attention Trump's shooting received, comparing it with the killing of thousands of people in the Middle East. 

While some believed the shooting was a serious threat to Trump's life and showed political intolerance in the US, others had scepticism and suggested it might have been staged. 

Here are some reactions from social media: 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Russia's Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt, says Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not contacted Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the Republican US ...
News
6 hours ago

After assassination attempt, Trump and Biden seek calm, unity

Donald Trump arrived on Sunday in Milwaukee, where he will be formally nominated as the Republican presidential candidate later this week after ...
News
10 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Attempt to kill Trump reflects what he and the far right have done to US politics

Trump has indicated that he finds nothing appealing about the open democracy that he lives in
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in the attempted assassination of former US ...
News
1 day ago

FBI probing Trump rally shooting as assassination attempt

Leading Republicans and Democrats quickly condemned the violence. In a statement, president Joe Biden said “There’s no place for this kind of ...
News
1 day ago

US election rings alarm bells for SA

It is sometimes easy to forget that what we know now as the United States of America fought  a furious war of liberation against its coloniser, the ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Trump rally shooting victim died ‘trying to shield his family’

Pennsylvania governor describes volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore as family man and avid supporter of former president
News
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  2. Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally ... World
  3. Two Cape surf-skiers safe after dramatic four-hour sea rescue South Africa
  4. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  5. ‘A R5m lump sum and then R1m paid monthly to EFF’: Jailed VBS boss Tshifhiwa ... South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji