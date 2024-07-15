World

Russia's Putin has no plans to contact Trump after assassination attempt, says Kremlin

15 July 2024 - 11:36 By Dmitry Antonov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Image: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had not contacted Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the Republican US presidential candidate and had no plans to do so.

Asked if security measures around Putin would now be beefed up, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader enjoyed the appropriate level of protection and that all necessary measures were being taken.

The Kremlin said on Sunday it did not believe the US administration was responsible for Saturday's assassination attempt on Trump, but accused it of creating an atmosphere that provoked the attack.

Reuters

