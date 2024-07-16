World

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs to wind down US operations

16 July 2024 - 09:44 By Chandni Shah and Kanjyik Ghosh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kaspersky, which will eliminate all U.S.-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing "purchase unavailable for U.S. customers".
Kaspersky, which will eliminate all U.S.-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing "purchase unavailable for U.S. customers".
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Kaspersky Labs will gradually wind down its US operations from July 20, the Russian antivirus software maker said on Monday, nearly a month after the Biden administration announced plans to bar sales of the company in the country.

Kaspersky, which will eliminate all US-based positions, did not allow consumers to purchase any products on its website earlier in the day, citing “purchase unavailable for US customers”.

Last month, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced plans to bar the sale of antivirus software made by Kaspersky in the country, citing security risks posed by Russia's influence on the cybersecurity company.

The government also slapped sanctions in June on Kaspersky's senior leadership, including the chief business development officer, COO, legal officer and corporate communications chief, citing cybersecurity risks.

The news of the company's plan to leave the US was first reported by CNN.

The new restrictions by the US government on inbound sales of Kaspersky software, which would bar downloads of software updates, resales and licensing of the product, will come into effect on Sept. 29.

New US business for Kaspersky are to be blocked 30 days after the restrictions were first announced on June 20.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  2. Limpopo education department ordered to compensate rural teachers South Africa
  3. Kenya's President Ruto sacks cabinet, bowing to pressure from protests Africa
  4. POLL | What do you think about Donald Trump's shooting? World
  5. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji