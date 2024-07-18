More than 28 months since Russia's full-scale invasion, fighting has destroyed about 10 million windows in Ukraine.
A small non-profit group is stepping in to help install safer windows.
WATCH | Non-profit fits Ukrainian homes with safer windows
