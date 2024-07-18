World

WATCH | Non-profit fits Ukrainian homes with safer windows

18 July 2024 - 08:48 By Reuters
More than 28 months since Russia's full-scale invasion, fighting has destroyed about 10 million windows in Ukraine.

A small non-profit group is stepping in to help install safer windows.

