WATCH | Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for president

19 July 2024 - 07:44 By Reuters
Donald Trump accepts the Republican presidential nomination before a raucous audience of thousands, the crowning event to a gathering of the party's faithful just days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.

