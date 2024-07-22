World

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

22 July 2024 - 10:30 By Sam Jahan, Mohammad Ponir Hossain and Sakshi Dayal
Members of Bangladesh Army gesture as they patrol in an armoured vehicle on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh appeared calm on Monday amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecom prevailed a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some quotas for government jobs that sparked protests this month that killed scores.

Clashes between protesters and security forces killed at least 139 people across the South Asian nation after the high court last month reinstated job reservations removed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government in 2018.

On Sunday, however, the Supreme Court ordered that 93% of government jobs should be allocated on the basis of merit, against earlier quotas of 56% for groups such as families of freedom fighters, women, and people from underdeveloped areas.

There were no reports of violence or protests on Monday morning and media said curfew would be relaxed for three hours in the afternoon, extended from two hours the previous day, so that people could buy essentials.

Student protesters have said they plan to continue demonstrations, however, until the release of detained protest leaders, and have demanded the government lift the curfew and reopen universities shut since Wednesday.

They have set a 48-hour deadline for the government to act on the demands.

Last week's protests saw thousands injured as security forces fired teargas, rubber bullets, and sound grenades to scatter the demonstrators.

Experts have blamed the unrest on stagnant job growth in the private sector and high rates of youth unemployment that have made government jobs, with their regular wage hikes and other privileges, more attractive.

Hasina, who was sworn in for a fourth consecutive term this year, has been accused of authoritarianism, human rights violations, and crackdowns on free speech and dissent in the past — charges her government denies.

Reuters

News
3 days ago
