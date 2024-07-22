World

Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over 'mock trial' miniseries

22 July 2024 - 07:56 By Angela Christy
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fox aired "The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People" on its Fox Nation streaming platform in October 2022 but took it down in April this year under the threat of a lawsuit by Hunter Biden's attorneys.
Fox aired "The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People" on its Fox Nation streaming platform in October 2022 but took it down in April this year under the threat of a lawsuit by Hunter Biden's attorneys.
Image: REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit against Fox News for publishing nude photos and videos of him in a fictionalised “mock trial” show focused on his foreign dealings, according to a court filing by his lawyers on Sunday.

The filing did not give a reason for the voluntary dismissal of the suit. ABC News reported that Hunter, who is the son of President Joe Biden, dropped the suit with the intention of refiling it against new defendants, citing a person familiar with the younger Biden's legal strategy.

A spokesperson for Fox News Media told news website Axios the company was reiterating previous comments that the lawsuit was “politically motivated” and “devoid of merit.”

Lawyers for Hunter Biden and Fox News and media representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox aired “The Trial of Hunter Biden: A Mock Trial for the American People” on its Fox Nation streaming platform in October 2022 but took it down in April this year under the threat of a lawsuit by Hunter Biden's attorneys.

Hunter Biden filed the lawsuit earlier this month.

The TV series depicted a fictional trial of Hunter Biden on illegal foreign lobbying and bribery charges, crimes he has not been indicted for, and includes photos and videos of Biden in the nude and engaged in sex acts, according to the lawsuit.

The dismissal of the suit comes hours after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race under pressure from fellow Democrats.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, court records show

US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, agreed to drop a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani's former lawyer Robert Costello in which he ...
News
1 month ago

Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to buy gun

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, making him the first ...
News
1 month ago

Hunter Biden's criminal tax trial delayed to September 5

The start of the criminal tax trial for President Joe Biden's son was postponed until September 5 from June 20, which Hunter Biden's legal team ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill Politics
  2. Million TikTok views for woman with 'angelic' voice reclaiming her life after ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  4. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa
  5. Biden pulls out of presidential race, will serve out term World

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...