World

Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris lead democratic buzz as Biden bows out

22 July 2024 - 14:58
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Who will be the next USA president? This comes after Joe Biden stepped down from election nomination.
Who will be the next USA president? This comes after Joe Biden stepped down from election nomination.
Image: Kamala Harris/Michelle Obama/Pop Base/X

With US President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election campaign, social media has been abuzz with Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris taking centre stage as ideal candidates for the Democratic Party.

Biden, announcing his exit from the campaign on Sunday, endorsed Vice-President Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democrats.

Reflecting on his initial choice of Harris as vice-president, he expressed confidence in her candidacy.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice-president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he said. 

The 2024 elections are scheduled to take place on November 5, just more than 100 days from the day Biden announced he would not seek another term.

After Biden's announcement, Harris wrote a statement affirming her commitment to earning the nomination. “I am honoured to have the president's endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said.

The endorsement has garnered additional support within the party, with Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro endorsing Harris. “The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice-President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency,” Shapiro said.

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren also expressed her support for Harris. “I'm supporting Ms Harris because she's ready to go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump and win,” Warren said in a video posted on her social media channels.

Meanwhile, speculation continues surrounding the former first lady, Obama, whose name surfaced prominently in discussions about potential replacements for Biden. Despite long-standing assertions against seeking political office, recent polls have highlighted her formidable popularity.

According to a Reuters and Ipsos poll conducted on July 1-2, Obama emerged as a leading contender among Democratic candidates, garnering significant support among registered voters.

While Obama remains steadfast in her decision not to pursue political office, questions still arise on who will be the next president of the US.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Michelle Obama more popular than Trump and Biden for president

In a surprising turn of events, former US first lady Michelle Obama has emerged as a formidable hypothetical presidential contender in a poll ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Backed by Biden, Harris scrambles to lock up White House bid

US vice president Kamala Harris wasted no time launching her 2024 presidential campaign, seeking the support of fellow Democrats with the backing of ...
News
10 hours ago

Biden pulls out of presidential race, will serve out term

US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald ...
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Top 10 moments when Joe Biden made us LOL

From children rubbing his hairy legs to his many tumbles, see some of Biden's top gaffes ever
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Former Trump rivals Haley, DeSantis endorse him at Republican convention

Donald Trump's former leading rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, offered endorsements of his candidacy ...
News
5 days ago

Trump picks onetime critic JD Vance, now a fierce defender, as his running mate

Republican Donald Trump selected JD Vance, a US senator from Ohio and author of the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," as his running mate on ...
News
6 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Attempt to kill Trump reflects what he and the far right have done to US politics

Trump has indicated that he finds nothing appealing about the open democracy that he lives in
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Biden mixes up Harris with Trump, insists he is staying in the presidential race

US President Joe Biden mixed up the names of vice president Kamala Harris and his Republican rival Donald Trump on Thursday, but insisted he was ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill Politics
  2. Million TikTok views for woman with 'angelic' voice reclaiming her life after ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  4. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa
  5. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...