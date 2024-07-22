World

One dead from Nipah virus in India's Kerala state

22 July 2024 - 11:01 By Sivaram Venkirasubramanian and Manoj Kumar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, on July 20 2024.
A patient, who according to medics is suffering from Nipah infection, is shifted to an ICU of Nipah isolation ward in Kozhikode Medical College in Kozhikode district in the southern state of Kerala, India, on July 20 2024.
Image: CK THANSEER/ Reuters

Authorities in southern India's Kerala state are taking preventive steps after the death of a 14-year-old boy from the Nipah virus and the identification of 60 people in the high-risk category, the state's health minister said on Sunday.

Parts of Kerala are among those most at risk globally for outbreaks of the virus, a Reuters investigation showed last year. Nipah, which comes from fruit bats and animals such as pigs, can cause a lethal, brain-swelling fever in humans.

Nipah is classified as a priority pathogen by the World Health Organisation (WHO) because of its potential to trigger an epidemic. There is no vaccine to prevent infection and no treatment to cure it.

“The infected boy died on Sunday after a cardiac arrest,” Veena George, the state health minister told local TV reporters, speaking in the Malayalam language.

Earlier, in a statement on Saturday, she said as part of Nipah control, the government has issued orders to set up 25 committees to identify and isolate affected people.

Dr. Anoop Kumar, director of critical care medicine at Aster MIMS Hospital in Calicut, said one positive case of Nipah had been diagnosed in a school-going boy and people who had been in contact with him were being watched.

“There is a minimum chance of an outbreak of Nipah virus at this stage,” he said, adding that the situation would be monitored for the next 7-10 days.

There are 214 people on the primary contact list of the boy, the statement said. Among them, 60 are in the high-risk category, it said, and isolation wards have been set up at health institutions to treat patients.

Family members of the affected patient were kept at a local hospital for observation, after a case of Nipah virus was confirmed in Malappuram, a town about 350km from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, local media reports said. Other people who might be at risk were asked to isolate at home.

The state government said it is working to trace any affected people to contain the spread of the virus.

Nipah has been linked to the deaths of dozens of people in Kerala since its first appearance in the state in 2018. The virus was first identified 25 years ago in Malaysia and has led to outbreaks in Bangladesh, India and Singapore.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Bangladesh reports first death from Nipah virus this year

Bangladesh reported on Monday its first fatality this year from the brain-damaging Nipah virus when a man died after drinking raw date juice.
News
5 months ago

India's Kerala shuts some schools, banks to curb deadly Nipah virus

India's southern state of Kerala shut some schools, offices and public transport, authorities said on Wednesday, as they scrambled to rein in the ...
News
10 months ago

The world’s bat lands are under attack, seeding risk of a new pandemic

The collision between bats and humans competing for resources on territory long the domain of the bats could trigger the next pandemic.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill Politics
  2. Million TikTok views for woman with 'angelic' voice reclaiming her life after ... South Africa
  3. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  4. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa
  5. Biden pulls out of presidential race, will serve out term World

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...