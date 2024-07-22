World

WATCH | What happens now that Biden has stepped aside?

22 July 2024 - 06:47 By Reuters
White House correspondent Jeff Mason says Harris will have political momentum, but the decision rests with Democratic delegates at the convention in August.

Biden pulls out of presidential race, will serve out term

US President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Donald ...
News
16 hours ago

The world could be the real victim of the assassin’s bullet that clipped Trump

The bullet that shaved the tip of Donald Trump’s ear, miraculously sparing his life, could yet claim an unintended but colossal victim by evicting ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Democratic Party group meets to discuss virtual vote process to nominate Biden

A Democratic Party committee will meet on Friday to discuss a virtual voting process to nominate incumbent President Joe Biden as the party's ...
News
2 days ago

Biden weighs presidential race exit as Trump prepares for big moment

President Joe Biden was “soul searching” about dropping his Democratic re-election campaign, a source said, while Donald Trump prepared to accept the ...
News
3 days ago
