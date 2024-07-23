World

Andean condor in rehab highlights conservation challenges

'We have to control the areas where wildlife and human activities clash, such as landfills'

23 July 2024 - 13:55 By Rodrigo Gutierrez and Ivan Alvarado
An endangered Andean condor flies over Chile's capital's main garbage dump, close to Montenegro, in the outskirts of Santiago.
Image: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters

An Andean condor being treated in Chile for lead in its blood, a pellet embedded in its skull and a satellite tracker from Argentina highlights the challenges of conserving this endangered bird.

The condor was sick and unable to fly when agents from Chile's farming and livestock SAG agency found it in late May and took it to the national zoo for treatment.

Veterinarians found the tracker and detected high levels of lead in its blood, underscoring the effects of human interference and the need for international co-operation to conserve the Andean condor.

“The condor is moving between Chile and Argentina, it doesn't recognise geographic or political boundaries,” said Guillermo Cubillos, head of investigation and conservation for Chile's national zoo, adding international conservation and tracking efforts are needed.

“We can't make a Chilean condor conservation plan with monitoring. We have to involve investigators or government from Argentina.”

Cubillos said the huge bird, which can have a wing span of more than 3m, has gone extinct in Venezuela and is bordering on extinction in Colombia. There are only an estimated 6,700 wild condors, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

During a Reuters visit to one of Chile's largest landfills in Tiltil, about 60km north of Santiago, dozens of condors were seen feeding on garbage.

Veterinarians said the condor's high lead levels indicate it ate something contaminated or consumed prey with high levels of lead.

“We have to control the areas where wildlife and human activities clash, such as landfills,” said Mauricio Fabry, head of Santiago's environmental department.

“So that this species, that's important to the ecosystem, that transforms death into life, keeps existing in our landscapes.”

Reuters

