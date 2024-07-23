World

Gary Lineker and Zoe Ball top BBC pay list

23 July 2024 - 13:59 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gary Lineker was paid R31m for presenting 'Match of the Day' and other sports coverage for the BBC in the 2023-24 financial year. File photo.
Gary Lineker was paid R31m for presenting 'Match of the Day' and other sports coverage for the BBC in the 2023-24 financial year. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Gary Lineker again topped the BBC pay list in the 2023-24 financial year, receiving more than £1.3m (R31m) for presenting Match of the Day and other sports coverage for the British broadcaster.

Radio presenter Zoe Ball retained second place on the list, receiving more than £950,000 (R22.5m) for hosting the breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, according to the broadcaster's annual report published on Tuesday.

The BBC, which is funded by licence fees paid by TV watching households, has to publish the salaries of its top presenters and journalists.

Many of it best-known presenters, however, do not feature in the list because their salaries are paid by production companies, including the BBC's own entertainment unit which makes shows such as Strictly Come Dancing.

Lineker, a former England player and top scorer for Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, has been the face of BBC sport for 25 years and receives the brunt of viewer complaints that he earns too much from the public service.

On the news side, Huw Edwards, the leading presenter who announced the death of Queen Elizabeth to Britain in 2022, was the highest paid, receiving more than £475,000 (R11.2m). Edwards was taken off air in July 2023 amid allegations that he had paid a young person for explicit photos, and he resigned in April this year after medical advice.

READ MORE:

Unmasking an apartheid-era killer: victims break their silence in new doccie

New BBC documentary shows devastating impact of former police officer Louis van Schoor’s racist predations on families whose loved ones he murdered
News
1 day ago

British TV doctor Mosley found dead on Greek island of Symi

British TV presenter Michael Mosley has been found dead in a rocky area of Symi, days after he disappeared during a walk on the Greek island, local ...
News
1 month ago

BBC presenter at centre of sex photo scandal named by wife, claims he is suffering from mental health

Huw Edwards accused of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos is the BBC's highest-paid news presenter.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and ... South Africa
  2. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  3. South African who recorded murders gets 226 years' imprisonment in Alaska South Africa
  4. Girl, 17, arrested for 'firing shots' at cemetery South Africa
  5. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...
Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...