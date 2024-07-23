World

Senator to preside over Netanyahu US Congress speech, Harris travelling

23 July 2024 - 08:51 By Patricia Zengerle
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Image: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The leader of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress on Wednesday, Senate aides said, as vice-president Kamala Harris will be travelling outside Washington.

The vice-president, who serves as president of the Senate, was scheduled to be in Indiana on Wednesday. An aide said she would meet Netanyahu separately this week.

Senator Ben Cardin, the committee's Democratic chairperson, will be presiding, an aide said on Monday. Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who as president pro tempore normally would preside in the absence of Harris, said she was not attending Netanyahu's address.

“Securing a lasting, mutual ceasefire is of the utmost importance right now, and I will continue to push for one to be reached as soon as possible,” Murray said in a statement.

She added that she hoped Netanyahu would use his speech to address how he plans to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace.

Murray is one of a few members of Congress who have said they will skip the address. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Netanyahu should not be welcomed into Congress and in a statement harshly criticised his “war machine.”

Netanyahu's visit to Washington to address Congress was orchestrated by the legislature's Republican leaders, who have accused President Joe Biden, a Democrat, of showing insufficient support for Israel, despite the billions of dollars in US assistance sent during its war in Gaza.

The Israeli leader travelled to Washington on Monday, a day after Biden announced he would end his campaign for re-election, making Harris the leading contender to be the Democratic nominee.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the Nov. 5 election, forged a close relationship with Netanyahu during his presidency.

Israel has been criticised internationally over its campaign in Gaza, which Gaza health authorities say has killed almost 39,000 Palestinians, as well as the expansion of settlement building in the occupied West Bank and Jewish settlers' attacks on Palestinians.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

Biden's support for Israel during its offensive has drawn criticism domestically, especially among younger voters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Israel's Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over election race

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington this week, under pressure to end the Gaza war both from Israelis who want hostages ...
News
22 hours ago

In taking on Trump, Harris vows to draw on her prosecutorial skills

US vice president Kamala Harris, building Democratic backing for her sudden presidential run, rallied supporters on Monday with a debut campaign ...
News
1 hour ago

Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington during Israeli PM's July visit

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in late July when the Israeli leader comes to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I was nervous about something happening to my ticket, like a fire,’ says R12m ... South Africa
  2. Girl, 17, arrested for 'firing shots' at cemetery South Africa
  3. Five things you need to know about the 'two-pot' retirement system recently ... South Africa
  4. Million TikTok views for woman with 'angelic' voice reclaiming her life after ... South Africa
  5. More than 20 trainee Gauteng crime wardens injured as vehicle ploughs into them ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Naledi Chirwa tells the president 'You failed' during the Opening of Parliament ...
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘This is the right time to catch-up with Sundowns’: Willard ...