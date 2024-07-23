Senator to preside over Netanyahu US Congress speech, Harris travelling

The leader of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee will preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress on Wednesday, Senate aides said, as vice-president Kamala Harris will be travelling outside Washington.
The vice-president, who serves as president of the Senate, was scheduled to be in Indiana on Wednesday. An aide said she would meet Netanyahu separately this week.
Senator Ben Cardin, the committee's Democratic chairperson, will be presiding, an aide said on Monday. Democratic Senator Patty Murray, who as president pro tempore normally would preside in the absence of Harris, said she was not attending Netanyahu's address.
“Securing a lasting, mutual ceasefire is of the utmost importance right now, and I will continue to push for one to be reached as soon as possible,” Murray said in a statement.
She added that she hoped Netanyahu would use his speech to address how he plans to secure a ceasefire and lasting peace.
Murray is one of a few members of Congress who have said they will skip the address. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Netanyahu should not be welcomed into Congress and in a statement harshly criticised his “war machine.”
Netanyahu's visit to Washington to address Congress was orchestrated by the legislature's Republican leaders, who have accused President Joe Biden, a Democrat, of showing insufficient support for Israel, despite the billions of dollars in US assistance sent during its war in Gaza.
The Israeli leader travelled to Washington on Monday, a day after Biden announced he would end his campaign for re-election, making Harris the leading contender to be the Democratic nominee.
Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president in the Nov. 5 election, forged a close relationship with Netanyahu during his presidency.
Israel has been criticised internationally over its campaign in Gaza, which Gaza health authorities say has killed almost 39,000 Palestinians, as well as the expansion of settlement building in the occupied West Bank and Jewish settlers' attacks on Palestinians.
Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas after militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in a cross-border assault on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.
Biden's support for Israel during its offensive has drawn criticism domestically, especially among younger voters.
Reuters
