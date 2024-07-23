WATCH | Barcelona's 'hidden' climbing gym helps popularise the sport

The Foixarda tunnel in Barcelona hides a free-to-use climbing treasure trove of thousands of holds of all shapes, sizes and colours.
The gym has helped popularise the sport and shape it into an official Olympic event.
Martina Detassis, 33, from Italy prepares to climb the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 26, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manolo Sanchez, 58, makes a hold in his workshop for the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain June 25, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Kira Jackson, 23, from US, climbs the wall of the Foixarda tunnel, which was transformed from a former road tunnel into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 26, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person prepares to climb the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 26, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman climbs the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 29, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jose Sanchez Aguilera, 30, climbs the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 28, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman climbs the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 29, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Jose Sanchez Aguilera, 30, climbs the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 28, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man climbs the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 29, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman climbs the walls of the Foixarda tunnel, a former road tunnel transformed into an urban, free-to-use climbing gym open at all times, equipped with thousands of holds, in Barcelona, Spain June 29, 2024. Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
WATCH | Barcelona's 'hidden' climbing gym helps popularise the sport
The Foixarda tunnel in Barcelona hides a free-to-use climbing treasure trove of thousands of holds of all shapes, sizes and colours.
The gym has helped popularise the sport and shape it into an official Olympic event.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos