World

Bangladesh partially restores telecommunication services as protests taper off

24 July 2024 - 09:30 By Ruma Paul and Sakshi Dayal
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Security personnel walk past damaged vehicles of a government owned organization, that were set afire by a mob during clashes after violence erupted following protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 22, 2024.
Security personnel walk past damaged vehicles of a government owned organization, that were set afire by a mob during clashes after violence erupted following protests by students against government job quotas, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 22, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Bangladesh partially restored telecommunication services on Wednesday although internet connection was slow and social media remained suspended, days after deadly protests against reservations for government jobs killed almost 150 people.

The country has mostly been calm since Sunday when the Supreme Court scaled down reservations for various categories to 7%, overruling a high court verdict reinstating a 56% quota in government jobs that had been scrapped in 2018.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government said on Tuesday that it would heed the Supreme Court ruling.

As demonstrations against the quotas — which included a 30% reservation for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 war of independence from Pakistan — tapered off, the government started easing the curfew imposed last week.

Restrictions will be relaxed for seven hours on Wednesday and offices will also be open from 11am to 3pm, officials said.

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Bangladesh appeared calm on Monday amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some quotas ...
News
2 days ago

Thirteen killed in Bangladesh protests over job quotas

Thirteen people were killed as thousands of students armed with sticks and rocks clashed with armed police in Dhaka on Thursday, the worst day of ...
News
5 days ago

Residents of the capital Dhaka could be seen out on the streets on Wednesday morning as they made their way to their offices, with public buses also plying in some places — in sharp contrast to the violent clashes in the city last week.

Protesting students have given the government a fresh 48-hour ultimatum to fulfil four other conditions of an eight-point list of demands, and said they will announce next steps once that ends on Thursday.

“We want the government to meet our four-point demand, including restoration of internet, withdrawal of police from campuses, and opening universities (which have been closed for a week),” protest coordinator Nahid Islam said.

The South Asian nation of 170 million was rocked by protests since the high court verdict last month, which left less than half of state jobs open on merit in a country where about 32 million young people are out of work or education.

Demonstrations intensified after Hasina refused to meet the protesters' demands and instead labelled them “razakar” — a term used for those who collaborated with the Pakistani army during the war.

Hasina this week blamed her political opponents for the violence and said the curfew would be lifted “whenever the situation gets better”.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has denied any role in the violence.

Several countries in the region have evacuated citizens from the violence-hit nation over the last few days, including India and Malaysia.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  2. Two Transnet managers in court on charges of PPE fraud and theft South Africa
  3. What’s the best-paying job in SA and how much you can get on average? South Africa
  4. Three suspects killed in another shoot-out with police in KZN South Africa
  5. 'Apartheid can never be forgotten': Phumzile Van Damme on BBC documentary and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'It was biologically impossible for me to be there' — Malema responds to ...
'The notion of Aluta Continua is important in seeking gender equality'- Naledi ...